Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,861,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,697,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,419,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,353,000 after acquiring an additional 104,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $125.38 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.62 and a 12-month high of $132.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

