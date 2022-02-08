Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,460 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,047,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,081,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $223.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

