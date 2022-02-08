Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Price Target Raised to GBX 343 at Berenberg Bank

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 315 ($4.26) to GBX 343 ($4.64) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 406 ($5.49) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.53) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 338.25 ($4.57).

LON LGEN opened at GBX 284.10 ($3.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 293.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 283.13. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 248.95 ($3.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 309.90 ($4.19). The company has a market cap of £16.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50.

In other news, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £3,169.38 ($4,285.84). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £2,288.10 ($3,094.12). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,931 shares of company stock worth $862,492.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

