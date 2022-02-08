Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Has $16.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $16,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 310.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 230.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $475.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,624. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.06 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.23.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

