Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Has $665,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 748.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 70,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 65,451 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 639.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 188,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 157,410 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 89,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 74,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.46. 40,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,219. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.62.

