Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE LEG traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.93. 150,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,532. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.33.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leggett & Platt stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

