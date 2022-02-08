Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE LEG traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.93. 150,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,532. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.33.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Leggett & Platt Company Profile
Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.
