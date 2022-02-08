Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.500-$14.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $294.00 to $258.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $320.57.

Lennox International stock traded up $7.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,079. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $260.49 and a 12 month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total transaction of $916,050.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $256,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,517 shares of company stock worth $3,360,259. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

