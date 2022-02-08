Leslie’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 11,992 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,191% compared to the average daily volume of 929 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.77.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.54). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,531,000 after acquiring an additional 822,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 156.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859,151 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 31.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,712,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,409,000 after buying an additional 1,856,780 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 15.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,334,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,612,000 after buying an additional 978,277 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,134,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,481,000 after buying an additional 530,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

