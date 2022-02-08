Leuthold Group LLC Grows Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WHR stock opened at $200.16 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $183.75 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.19 and a 200 day moving average of $218.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

