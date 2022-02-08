Leuthold Group LLC Takes $202,000 Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after buying an additional 66,167 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 178,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,152,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 126,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $125.54 on Tuesday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $118.16 and a 52-week high of $159.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.07 and its 200 day moving average is $142.31.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

