Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.38 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.92.

Shares of LEVI traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.42. 54,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,315. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $111,717.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $654,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 905.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,207 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,638 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

