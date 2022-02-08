Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.500-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.38 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.92.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of LEVI traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

In related news, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $654,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,533 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,638 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 905.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,207 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.