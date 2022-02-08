Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 43.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,065 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $12,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,445,000 after purchasing an additional 861,499 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,143,000 after buying an additional 736,144 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,222,000 after buying an additional 685,481 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,289,000 after buying an additional 404,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,840,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,553,000 after buying an additional 277,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $154.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,343. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $136.56 and a one year high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.94.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

