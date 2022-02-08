Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Position Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $152.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $136.56 and a 12 month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

