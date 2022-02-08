Lido DAO Token Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for $2.09 or 0.00004752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $51.40 million and $3.71 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00048988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.44 or 0.07042740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,987.90 or 0.99790940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00052173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00054436 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

