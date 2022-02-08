Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ZEV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.11. 1,342,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,823. The company has a current ratio of 16.73, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69. Lightning eMotors has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.87.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightning eMotors will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 1,623.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

