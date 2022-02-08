Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lightning eMotors is a provider of commercial electric vehicles for fleets. It designs, engineers, customizes and manufactures zero-emission vehicles. Lightning eMotors, formerly known as GigCapital3 Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightning eMotors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE:ZEV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. 16,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,257. Lightning eMotors has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a current ratio of 16.73 and a quick ratio of 15.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lightning eMotors will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth $72,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the third quarter worth $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth $101,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

