Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Increased to C$95.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LNR. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of LNR opened at C$68.81 on Monday. Linamar has a 52 week low of C$63.44 and a 52 week high of C$91.98. The firm has a market cap of C$4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$73.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linamar will post 7.1999997 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Mcdougall sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.65, for a total value of C$168,420.68. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$72.55 per share, with a total value of C$3,627,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at C$18,137,500.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

