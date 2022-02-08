Lincoln Electric (LECO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Lincoln Electric to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $126.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.15. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $286,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 83.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 107,096 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LECO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

