Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $10.00 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.50. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.93.

LNC stock opened at $71.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.02. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after buying an additional 410,011 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,766,000 after buying an additional 46,729 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,219,000 after buying an additional 314,291 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,968,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 8.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,414,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,737,000 after buying an additional 192,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

