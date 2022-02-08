Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 25,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $433,668.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,074 shares of company stock worth $1,484,557 over the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.77. 379,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.27. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

