Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair started coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
In other Lindblad Expeditions news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 25,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $433,668.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,074 shares of company stock worth $1,484,557 over the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:LIND traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.77. 379,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,131. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.27. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $21.91.
About Lindblad Expeditions
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.