Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.99

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 11000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $857.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.18 million. Lion had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lion Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

