Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.110-$0.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LQDT stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LQDT. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $304,872.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $939,302 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Liquidity Services by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Liquidity Services by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Liquidity Services by 24,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Liquidity Services by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Liquidity Services by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 108,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group, Retail Supply Chain Group, and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

