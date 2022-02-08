Lisk (LSK) Trading Up 16.5% Over Last Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $240.84 million and $10.66 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.87 or 0.00004238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00023594 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016023 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001263 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

