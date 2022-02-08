Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 52 ($0.70) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.85) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.69) to GBX 54 ($0.73) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.85) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 63 ($0.85) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

LLOY stock opened at GBX 52.85 ($0.71) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 36.27 ($0.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 56 ($0.76). The firm has a market cap of £37.54 billion and a PE ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 47.61.

In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 144,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($91,910.26).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

