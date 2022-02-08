Loser Coin (LOWB) One Day Volume Tops $1.24 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Loser Coin has a market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00048903 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.80 or 0.07059182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,062.73 or 0.99924959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00052179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00055041 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006288 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

