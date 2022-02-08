Lossless (LSS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.31 Million

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 8th. Lossless has a market cap of $25.19 million and $1.31 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lossless has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001548 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.97 or 0.07075499 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,952.70 or 0.99807912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00052362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00054770 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

