Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Acquires 65 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,473,000. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,309,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period.

BATS:IGV opened at $349.13 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.26.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

