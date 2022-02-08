Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.41.

NYSE:DIS opened at $141.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.