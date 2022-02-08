Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Invests $21.08 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 210,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,081,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,979,000 after purchasing an additional 604,234 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,970,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth $144,884,000. Minot Capital LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 1,262,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,842,000 after buying an additional 549,704 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI opened at $100.64 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $90.75 and a 1-year high of $107.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.02.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

