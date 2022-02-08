Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 56,333 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 56,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.50. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $117.03.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

