LuaSwap (LUA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $227,127.00

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and $227,127.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0401 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00041622 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.51 or 0.00105493 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 224,412,658 coins and its circulating supply is 141,419,349 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

