Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LUCD. started coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 133,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.36% of Lucid Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

