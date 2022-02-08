Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LYFT. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Lyft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.81.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $39.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lyft has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $68.28.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,127 shares of company stock worth $1,539,839. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,893,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

