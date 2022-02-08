M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Shares Gap Down to $9.84

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.84, but opened at $9.50. M3-Brigade Acquisition II shares last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 1,360 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93.

Get M3-Brigade Acquisition II alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,988,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,558,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,937,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 716.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 662,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 581,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth about $4,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3-Brigade Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.