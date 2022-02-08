Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $2,352,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 460,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 144,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $52.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

