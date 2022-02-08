Mackay Shields LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 49.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,981,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,866,000 after acquiring an additional 988,406 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 35.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 158,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 41,385 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5,691.2% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 878,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,146,000 after acquiring an additional 863,417 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

