Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monument Capital Management grew its position in Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.11.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.10.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

