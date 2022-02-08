Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,237,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,711,000 after purchasing an additional 247,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,881,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,606,000 after acquiring an additional 501,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,392,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,577,000 after acquiring an additional 464,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,158,000 after acquiring an additional 252,008 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,153,000 after acquiring an additional 147,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of OMC opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average is $72.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.