Mackay Shields LLC Sells 567 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after buying an additional 51,253 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.29.

HAS opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.92. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.97 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total value of $653,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,184 shares of company stock worth $2,336,408 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

