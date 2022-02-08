Mackay Shields LLC Sells 967 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

XRAY opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

