Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 2,519 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.95. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.15%.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

