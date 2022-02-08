Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $4.24 Million Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

NYSE DEI opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 320.01%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

