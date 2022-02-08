Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 17,200 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,398,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,398,000 after purchasing an additional 235,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,383,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,663,000 after purchasing an additional 353,816 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.3311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

