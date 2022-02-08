Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 394,312 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 90.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 394,312 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 13.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,347,000 after buying an additional 55,850 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $428,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR opened at $109.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.29. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.17.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,643 shares of company stock worth $1,155,787 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.