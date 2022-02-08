Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,393 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

SBRA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

