Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Director Sells $156,572,115.00 in Stock

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 955.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 732,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 662,773 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 36,347 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 214,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares during the period.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

