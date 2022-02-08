MakiSwap (MAKI) Tops One Day Volume of $396,686.00

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. MakiSwap has a market cap of $1.58 million and $396,686.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049031 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.61 or 0.07047889 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44,023.44 or 0.99971588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00051929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00054874 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006283 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

