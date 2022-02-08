Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Malibu Boats updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.10. 3,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,665. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $93.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 428.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MBUU shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

