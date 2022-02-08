Mandiant Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 29,862 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 791% compared to the average daily volume of 3,351 call options.

MNDT stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 797,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,698. Mandiant has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNDT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, COO John P. Watters acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNDT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $186,897,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $38,454,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $22,097,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $21,331,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $20,214,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mandiant

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

